Coreto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,387.00 (COR)

Coreto (COR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Coreto has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Coreto has a total market cap of $474,834.22 and $3,387.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.28 or 0.02126300 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00193644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00092118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016065 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.