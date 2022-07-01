Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.61

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 1063876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CNR)
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.