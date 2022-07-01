Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.61

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 1063876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 6,037.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

