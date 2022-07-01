Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,404 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

