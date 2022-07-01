Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.67.

Shares of DOV opened at $121.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $117.17 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

