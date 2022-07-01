Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 205,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 304,924 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CALF opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71.

