Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 46,641 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,641 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,907,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,203,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,674,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,148,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 320,850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after buying an additional 252,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.74 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

