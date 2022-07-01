Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IJH stock opened at $226.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

