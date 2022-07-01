Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $182.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $159.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

