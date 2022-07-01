Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW opened at $454.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $477.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.63.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

W.W. Grainger Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.