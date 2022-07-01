Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $22,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after acquiring an additional 456,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

