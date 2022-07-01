Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $313,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,582 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,343,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $111,468,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,234,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,595,000 after purchasing an additional 181,478 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $184.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $220.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

