Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $131.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

