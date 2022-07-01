Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $197.03 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

