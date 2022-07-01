Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.56. 206,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Corning has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $43.47.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.20.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 11.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 10.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Corning by 94.1% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 16,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 54.3% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 443,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 155,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.