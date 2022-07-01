Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.18

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 4542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65.
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
