Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.18

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 4542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Cosan by 38.1% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Cosan by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cosan by 9.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

