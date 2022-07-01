Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 9,995 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 159,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 24.3% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 100,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,900,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,996,000 after purchasing an additional 375,375 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.66.

BAC stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $250.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

