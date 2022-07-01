Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,650 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.51) price objective on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($39.57) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($32.76) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($32.08) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,471.36 ($30.32).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,226 ($27.31) on Monday. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,929 ($23.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,474 ($30.35). The stock has a market cap of £42.85 billion and a PE ratio of 29.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,255.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,286.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

