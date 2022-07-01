Credit Suisse Group Trims SAP (NYSE:SAP) Target Price to €121.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €141.22 ($150.23) to €121.00 ($128.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SAP from €135.00 ($143.62) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($127.66) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.90.

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 49,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,154. SAP has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

