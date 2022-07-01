Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) to Issue $0.55 Dividend

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.
Shares of CHBH stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. Croghan Bancshares has a one year low of $59.75 and a one year high of $72.75.
