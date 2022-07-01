CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.70 million-$516.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.35 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.10.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,895 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,131.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

