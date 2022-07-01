CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.70 million-$516.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.35 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.10. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,131.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

