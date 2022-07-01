Crowns Hits Market Cap of $12.56 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CWS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded flat against the US dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

