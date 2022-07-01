Crust (CRU) Market Cap Hits $74.00 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005534 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.55 or 0.00597476 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005355 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00167208 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.