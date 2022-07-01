Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Price Tops $2.93 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00015063 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a market capitalization of $29,631.62 and $72.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00185907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.20 or 0.00591920 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00082771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015861 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Coin Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crypto Kombat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Kombat directly using US dollars.

