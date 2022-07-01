CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

CSX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.34. 13,295,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,453,074. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

