Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Announces Dividend of $2.00

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.
Shares of CUSI opened at $16.25 on Friday. Cuisine Solutions has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.
