Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Announces Dividend of $2.00

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of CUSI opened at $16.25 on Friday. Cuisine Solutions has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

