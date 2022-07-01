CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,024 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.33. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,967 shares of company stock worth $20,495,397 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

