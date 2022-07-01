Cwm LLC Buys 1,017 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $30,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 29.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.34. 9,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,995. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.49 and a 200 day moving average of $223.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,823. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

