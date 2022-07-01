Cwm LLC Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $154.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

