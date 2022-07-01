Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7,335.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,967 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $28,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 550,528 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLR traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.18. 9,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day moving average is $144.28. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.00 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

