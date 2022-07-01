Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 697.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,798 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $34,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,704,635,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.08. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

