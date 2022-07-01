Cwm LLC Has $36 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 151.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,837 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $36,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,299,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,054,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,345,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 243,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 495.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,954. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

