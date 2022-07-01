Cwm LLC Has $52.89 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 995,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,813 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,630.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,086,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,441,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 228,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,694. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

