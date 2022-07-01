Cwm LLC Has $597.75 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771,898 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $597,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

GOVT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339,714 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00.

