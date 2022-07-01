Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $109,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $221.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,832. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

