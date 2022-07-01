Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 210.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Danaher by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,113 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.06. 32,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,179. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

