Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 948.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $253.52 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.