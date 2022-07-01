Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €55.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($54.26) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

EPA:BN opened at €53.26 ($56.66) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.09. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($76.73).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

