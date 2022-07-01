Darktrace (LON:DARK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $284.00

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 292.70 ($3.59), with a volume of 1926319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294.60 ($3.61).

DARK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 1,000 ($12.27) to GBX 600 ($7.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Darktrace from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 320 ($3.93) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 399.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37.

In other Darktrace news, insider Gordon M. Hurst acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £202,950 ($248,987.85). Also, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.03), for a total transaction of £2,357,500 ($2,892,283.16).

About Darktrace (LON:DARK)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.