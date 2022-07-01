Dash Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Dash has a market capitalization of $452.50 million and approximately $95.92 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $41.90 or 0.00215750 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009235 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00430037 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,800,289 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.