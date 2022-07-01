Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Shares Down 3.8%

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $153.48 and last traded at $153.48. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUAVF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €160.00 ($170.21) to €198.00 ($210.64) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.04.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

