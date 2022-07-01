David J Yvars Group Acquires New Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 139,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,779,000. APA makes up 4.0% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,607,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of APA by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of APA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 78,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,841. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

APA Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.