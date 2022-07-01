David J Yvars Group Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

David J Yvars Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the period. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust comprises 0.9% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2,580.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,512. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.