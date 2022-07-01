David J Yvars Group Invests $4.11 Million in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. Atkore makes up approximately 2.9% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. David J Yvars Group owned about 0.09% of Atkore as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Atkore by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Atkore by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,218 shares of company stock worth $4,670,985. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

