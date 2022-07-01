David J Yvars Group Sells 2,625 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

David J Yvars Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after acquiring an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,777,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,608. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average is $95.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

