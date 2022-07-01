David William Clayton Acquires 10,000 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager David William Clayton bought 10,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $142,700.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,332 shares.
