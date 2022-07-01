DEAPcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.32 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $94.86 million and $3.32 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DEAPcoin

DEP is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,718,313,298 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

