DeFine Hits Market Cap of $8.41 Million (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. DeFine has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $4.00 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeFine has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 430.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.74 or 0.10464483 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00187927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00079024 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015714 BTC.

DeFine Coin Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

