Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

DLA opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.52. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

