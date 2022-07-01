DeltaChain Market Cap Achieves $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00274086 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002570 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.16 or 0.02052005 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006187 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

